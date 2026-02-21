Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City will look to put the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table as they host Newcastle.

A midweek slip-up against Wolves has left Mikel Arteta’s front-runners just five points ahead of their nearest challengers having played a game more, and Manchester City can cut that gap further with Arsenal not in action until Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side have found form again in February to bolster their title hopes and have good recent memories of this fixture, knocking out Newcastle in a two-legged semi-final of the Carabao Cup just a few weeks ago.

A vital win at Tottenham in their last league outing stopped the rot for Newcastle following a rough run but Eddie Howe must contend with a few fatigued bodies from a long trip to Baku in midweek - even if a 6-1 success in the first leg of their Champions League play-off clash leaves them in total control of the tie.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 21 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Erling Haaland should return to the Manchester City side having been rested for the FA Cup success against Salford. Jeremy Doku is absent but Savinho may be involved having trained ahead of the game.

Joelinton could contend for a starting place for Newcastle following an appearance off the bench in the Champions League. Sven Botman could feature but Yoanne Wissa has joined Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon.