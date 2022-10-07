Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Erling Haaland will stay one step ahead of Manchester City’s rivals, warns Pep Guardiola

‘We are going to find the solution to that problem and he is going to find the solution to solve that problem’

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Friday 07 October 2022 22:30
Comments
<p>Manchester City striker Erling Haaland</p>

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

(Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has warned his rival managers that Erling Haaland will stay one step ahead of the rest of the league and find the solution to any problems they attempt to cause for the free-scoring striker.

After combining yet another hat-trick with two assists in Sunday's Manchester derby, Haaland only needed the first half of Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League to score a brace and extend his scoring streak to 19 goals in 12 games.

Ahead of facing Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday, the 22-year-old is now only nine goals away from equalling last year's Golden Boot-winning total and has the all-time Premier League record of 34 goals in a single season in his sights.

Guardiola fully expects that opponents will adapt to Haaland's unique abilities as the season goes on, especially given the role of analysis in the modern game, but he is also confident that the Norwegian has

When asked if City's rivals would learn how to play against Haaland, Guardiola said: "In my early days as a football player it didn't happen because we didn't have the right angles, drawings and all the views we have now.

Recommended

"Of course it's going to happen but that is the point. We are going to find the solution to that problem, and he is going to find the solution to solve that problem. That's for sure."

Guardiola knows that there will be times where Haaland draws a blank - the only top-flight side to have prevented him from scoring so far this season is newly-promoted Bournemouth - but believes his centre-forward is too good to be kept quiet for long.

"There will be games he won't score, there are games where he'll play bad. That's guaranteed. Maybe two games in a row, maybe three. People will say what's happened now? Calm. Next game, we're going to try again."

Haaland's extraordinary rate of scoring is turning him into a phenomenon but Guardiola believes that he is ready to deal with the extra scrutiny and attention that his talents bring, partly because of the influence from his father Alf-Inge.

"He is comfortable with the pressure on his shoulders and the expectations, he's such a normal person. I think he can handle it... Maybe, he was bron in a football environment and I'm pretty sure his father talked football with him, he likes to watch football.

"I'm pretty sure it was good advice, from father to son. All fathers want the best for the sons and I'm pretty sure he's given it to him but in the end it's Erling's own life and experiences.

"He has to take decisions for himself. But we are talking every day about the goals and icnredible stats, but what impresses the most is how lovely a guy he is and that helps us to live our lives much much better."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in