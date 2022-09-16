Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp on All-Star North vs South game
Controversial idea proposed by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has provoked debate
Pep Guardiola has echoed Jurgen Klopp's reservations about the proposed All-Star Premier League game between North and South XIs, put forward this week by Todd Boehly.
The Chelsea co-owner suggested the idea while speaking at a conference in New York, claiming that the revenue generated could be redistributed through the English football pyramid.
The idea was laughed off by Liverpool manager Klopp, who questioned when such a game would be scheduled in English football's congested calendar.
"When he finds a date for that, he can call me," Klopp said. "Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play against a football team?"
Guardiola was initially reluctant to add his voice to the debate over the proposal, but shares Klopp's scepticism over when any All-Star game could be played.
"I don’t have an opinion. Not at all," he said, adding: "I agree with Jurgen. If they give me the dates we should play it’d be nice, but I don't have an opinion."
Boehly owns shares in the LA Lakers in the NBA and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball and believes that the Premier League could "take a little bit of a lesson" from American sports.
“People are talking about more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday," the Chelsea co-owner told the Salt thought leaders conference.
"So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”
