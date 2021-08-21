Manchester City are hoping to bounce back when they welcome newly promoted Norwich City to the Etihad in the Premier League this afternoon.

The champions were defeated 1-0 by Tottenham last weekend after Son Heung-min scored a spectacular curling effort from the edge of the box.

The result only exacerbated speculation over Harry Kane’s future, with Pep Guardiola opting to play Ferran Torres through the middle, but there is still yet to be any sign that Daniel Levy will allow the striker to join the Premier League champions this summer.

Norwich suffered a disappointing but somewhat expected tough start against Liverpool, losing 3-0 against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Their difficult return to the top flight shows no sign of letting up either, with this match followed by meetings with Leicester and Arsenal.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 3pm on Saturday 21 August at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast on television in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, you can follow live updates on The Independent’s matchday blog.

What is the team news?

Phil Foden remains sidelined due to a foot injury, however, there is better news regarding Ilkay Gundogan, whose shoulder problem is far less serious than first feared and the midfielder should be available for selection. Kevin de Bruyne started on the bench against Tottenham but should return to the first XI, while Jack Grealish will make his second Premier League appearance for the club.

Norwich are without Sam Byram due to a thigh injury while there are doubts over Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill and Przemyslaw Placheta.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri; Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling; De Bruyne

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica

What are the odds?

Man City - 1/12

Draw - 19/2

Norwich City - 22/1

Prediction

This fixture feels all but certain to result in a one-sided domination, with City needing to prove a point after defeat last weekend. Norwich can cling to the memories of upsetting Guardiola’s side during their last season in the top flight, however, it is the most unlikely of hopes and they will struggle to stem a relentless barrage of high-quality possession and attacks. Manchester City 4-0 Norwich