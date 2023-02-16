Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave an honest assessment of the Premier League title race by admitting Arsenal have had better results than his club this season and the campaign is far from over.

City went above Arsenal on goal difference in the league on Wednesday night after defeating Mikel Arteta's side 3-1 at the Emirates. But Guardiola's team had to overcome an eight-point deficit in the top flight to chase down the Gunners.

And while City fans are celebrating being back on top, Guardiola is being realistic about the run in for the trophy.

He said: “There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming, the Europa League is coming, so – but importantly is the fact we could have come here a few weeks ago eight or nine points behind and losing here will be almost over.

“Now for the fact that they dropped points, we came here for the chance to win the game and now we are there (level at the top of the league).

“So far they’ve got better results than us – this is the reality.”

Despite suggesting Arsenal have had better results than them this league season, City and Arsenal have both won 16 games and drawn three. Arteta's side have lost four with City losing three but Arsenal do have a game in hand.

And although Arsenal could still leapfrog their rivals, Arteta gave a frank reflection of the match.

“We are all feeling down, especially because they knew we could do much better today to get a very different result and we just give them the game,” the Arsenal boss said.

“We have to pick the points because the performances are there for sure. What we’ve done today against this team, believe me that wasn’t the game that they wanted to play.

“But we wanted the points and we didn’t get them and at the end the games are decided in the boxes and we have given too much away today. We weren’t ruthless enough to convert our chances."