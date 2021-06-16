Man City Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full match schedule confirmed for next season
The full schedule for the 2021/22 season has been revealed
Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.
Pep Guardiola’s side are champions again for a third time in four years after a dominant campaign in 2020/21. City started slowly but soon slipped into top gear and swept all before them on the way to the title.
They weren’t so fortunate in Europe again, however, with Chelsea getting the better of them in the Champions League final last month.
Now attention returns to domestic matters and what they hope is a successful defence of their league title. It begins at Tottenham on opening weekend before they welcome newly-promoted Norwich to the Etihad for their first match in front of their own supporters.
Arsenal soon follow before a reunion with Chelsea in September. The first derby with Manchester United, always the first fixture fans look to each year, comes in November.
Full 2021/22 fixture list
14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
21/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City
28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
11/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
16/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
23/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
30/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
06/11/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
20/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
27/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
30/11/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City
04/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester City
11/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
15/12/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
18/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
26/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
28/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City
01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
09/02/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Brentford
12/02/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City
19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
26/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
05/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
12/03/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
19/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
02/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Manchester City
09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
16/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
23/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Watford
30/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
07/05/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
15/05/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
22/05/2022 16:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies