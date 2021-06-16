Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.

Pep Guardiola’s side are champions again for a third time in four years after a dominant campaign in 2020/21. City started slowly but soon slipped into top gear and swept all before them on the way to the title.

They weren’t so fortunate in Europe again, however, with Chelsea getting the better of them in the Champions League final last month.

Now attention returns to domestic matters and what they hope is a successful defence of their league title. It begins at Tottenham on opening weekend before they welcome newly-promoted Norwich to the Etihad for their first match in front of their own supporters.

Arsenal soon follow before a reunion with Chelsea in September. The first derby with Manchester United, always the first fixture fans look to each year, comes in November.

Full 2021/22 fixture list

14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

21/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City

28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

11/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City

18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton

25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

16/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley

23/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

30/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

06/11/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

20/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Everton

27/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United

30/11/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City

04/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester City

11/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

15/12/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Leeds United

18/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

26/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City

28/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City

01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City

09/02/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Brentford

12/02/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City

19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

26/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

05/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

12/03/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

19/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton

02/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Manchester City

09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

16/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

23/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Watford

30/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City

07/05/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

15/05/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City

22/05/2022 16:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa