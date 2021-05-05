The Manchester City players celebrated wildly in their dressing room after reaching the Champions League final on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at the Etihad to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory and book their place in Istanbul on May 29.

And a video posted by keeper Zack Steffen showed the players going mad after the match.

The footage shows the players collectively singing 'It's Friday Then Saturday Sunday (What!)' while bouncing up and down with joy.

Two goals from Riyad Mahrez put Man City on their way to a first ever Champions League final in the club’s history.

Angel Di Maria was sent off in the second half for stamping on Fernandinho as PSG lost their temper in Manchester.

The Premier League champions-elect had already taken a 2-1 lead back from Paris after Mahrez scored the winner to give them two priceless away goals.

Guardiola’s men will now face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the final as they go head to head on Wednesday evening.

The Man City boss has not reached a Champions League final since he won the trophy for a second time with Barcelona in 2011.

Guardiola’s record in finals is remarkable as he hasn’t lost one since he took Barcelona to the 2011 Spanish Cup final against Real Madrid.