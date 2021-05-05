Commentator apologises for saying Angel Di Maria showed ‘Latino temperament’ with red card

Football commentator Jim Beglin issued an apology after referring to Angel Di Maria’s sending off on Tuesday night as ‘Latino temperament’.

The Argentine forward was shown a red card after stamping on Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 defeat in the Champions League semi-final.

But it was the commentary over the top of the action which caused more offence than the challenge itself.

Beglin’s comment caused a backlash and he later acknowledged his poor choice of words by apologising.

He said: “When Di Maria was sent off, I described it by using the word ‘Latino’. For anybody that’s taken offence, I do apologize – sincerely apologize.”

Di Maria’s sending off comes after PSG’s Idrissa Gueye was shown a red card in the first leg for a horror tackle.

And the lack of discipline ended up costing Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they lost 4-1 on aggregate to crash out of Europe.

PSG are yet to win the competition but came closest last year when they lost out in the final to Bayern Munich.

Man City will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the final in Istanbul as the second leg is set to be played on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to secure a first ever Champions League trophy in the club’s history.