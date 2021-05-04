Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is the “best young player in the world right now”.

Foden starred as City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at home on Tuesday night to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory and a spot in the final of the Champions League.

England international Foden, who will turn 21 the day before the final, assisted the second of Riyad Mahrez’s two goals, hit the post late on and impressed from start to finish with his strength and skill.

“He showed tonight that he can produce on this level and be consistent in terms of his end product,” former Man United defender Ferdinand said of Foden at full-time.

“That’s why he’s playing in this team and that’s why, at the moment, I would say Phil Foden is the best young player on form in the world right now,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“On form, I think he is. Whether he’s the best player outright... [Kylian] Mbappe didn’t play today and [Erling] Haaland is yet to play at this level.

“I’m not saying Foden is the best player, I’m just saying in terms of the moment right now, he’s the most in-form.”

In the final of the Champions League, City will come up against either Real Madrid or Premier League rivals Chelsea, whom Pep Guardiola’s players face in the English top flight on Saturday.

Victory over Chelsea this weekend would see City crowned Premier League champions and complete a domestic double after last month’s Carabao Cup final win against Tottenham.