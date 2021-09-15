Manchester City have been placed in a competitive Champions League group alongside Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

Pep Guardiola’s men kick off their campaign against German side Leipzig this evening as they look to go one better than they managed last season when they lost to Chelsea in the final.

Leipzig were thrashed by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the weekend, losing 4-1 at home to their German rival.

On the other hand, Man City have won all three Premier League matches since losing to Spurs on the opening day and are beginning to build momentum as their season properly gets going.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 15 September at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3. Subscribers will be able to stream the game on the app or their website.

If you’re not a subscriber you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

Manchester City will be without keeper Zack Steffen as he remains in his home country of the US after contracting coronavirus during the international break. Defender Benjamin Mendy is still suspended by the club after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Phil Foden could return for the premier League champions after being included in the squad for their 1-0 win over Leicester at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Gvardiol; Adams, Haidara, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Nkunku; A. Silva.

Odds

Man City - 2/7

Draw - 9/2

RB Leipzig - 9/1

Prediction

Leipzig will want to bounce back from their rechid result in the Bundesliga at the weekend where they were beaten 4-1 by champions Bayern Munich. But Manchester City will be more determined than ever to prove a point in Europe this season after coming so close to the trophy back in May. This has a home win written all over it. 2-0 Man City.