Man City make major breakthrough on Ruben Dias’ future as Pep Guardiola rebuild continues
The Portuguese defender is one of City’s most experienced players, having made 44 appearances last term,
Ruben Dias is set to sign a new contract with Manchester City to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.
A deal has been agreed in principle between the Portuguese defender and the former Premier League champions.
Dias has entered the last two years of his current deal, which expires in 2027, but City are keen to keep the 2021 Footballer of the Year.
Manager Pep Guardiola has seven centre-backs at the club after the January signings of Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, but Dias has remained a regular when fit during his five seasons in Manchester.
The 28-year-old, who is one of City’s vice-captains, made 44 appearances last season and has played 222 games in his five seasons since joining from Benfica.
Dias’ new deal forms part of City’s planning for the future after signing 10 players so far in 2025. Besides Khusanov and Reis, Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez arrived in the winter transfer window.
Their summer signings are Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Marcus Bettinelli, Sverre Nypan and James Trafford.
