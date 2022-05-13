Manchester City have unveiled a new permanent statue of Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his title-winning goal.

Aguero's iconic stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers secured City's first league title in 44 years on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

City have won a further four Premier League titles over the decade since, with Aguero's goal ushering in a period of dominance under the club's Abu Dhabi-led ownership.

Located on the east side of the Etihad, the statue of Aguero joins tributes to two fellow 2012 title-winning team-mates in Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Aguero left City as the club's all-time leading goalscorer last year, having scored 260 goals in 390 appearances spanned over a decade in Manchester.

“Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving," Aguero said. “In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the Club become one of the most important in the world.

“I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.”

The statue of Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, City's chairman, said: “Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the club cannot be overstated. He is without doubt one of the greatest players that has ever played the game.

"When our fans think of Sergio, they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20 and the goal that secured the club’s first league title in 44 years, but as his record of 260 goals for the club demonstrates, his legacy and impact at Manchester City go far beyond that.

"It is only fitting that Sergio has been recognised with a statue of his own, in celebration and honour of his accomplishments in one of the most important chapters of Manchester City’s rich and long history.”