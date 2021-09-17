Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has responded to rumours that midfielder Phil Foden has been trying out a new position in training.

It was reported by The Telegraph this week that Foden could be set for a positional change in Man City’s Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday, which would mark the 21-year-old’s second appearance this season.

England international Foden sustained an injury during Euro 2020, leading him to miss the final, which the Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties.

Foden was also absent for City’s first few fixtures this season, including their Community Shield defeat by Leicester and their first four Premier League games. The midfielder came off the bench for the final 20 minutes of City’s exhilarating 6-3 group-stage win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the score 4-2 at the time.

“Listen, Phil Foden can play in five positions and in every position he will play extraordinary, because he is an extraordinary player,” Guardiola said in a news conference on Friday.

“He couldn't play in the Euro [2020] final because of injury, a difficult injury, and he played against Leipzig for the first minutes after three training sessions.

“We are all here to help him.”

City host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.