Manchester City take a commanding 5-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sporting.

Pep Guardiola’s side were irresistible in Lisbon, with Bernardo Silva scoring twice in a fluent performance to put his side’s progression almost beyond doubt.

Having produced an impressive performance against Manchester United on Sunday, the Premier League leaders will welcome the Portuguese side with confidence, though Sporting were also weekend winners.

Islam Slimani scored twice in the win over Arouca but the task is significantly sterner if Sporting are to produce the most remarkable of turnarounds.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 9 March at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch?

The second leg of the Round of 16 tie is due to be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Pep Guardiola will also be without Kyle Walker - the right-back serves the second game of his European ban. Nathan Ake is a doubt.

With the tie out of sight, the Manchester City manager may be tempted to rotate; Kevin De Bruyne is one booking away from a suspension, so he may be one to drop out. Joao Cancelo is similarly at risk but with Walker out is a likely full-back starter.

Ruben Amorim has injury concerns of his own with which to contend. Pedro Goncalves’ muscular issue continues to rule out the promising young attacking midfielder while Joao Palhinha and Daniel Bragança were also absent from training on Monday. Matheus Nunes is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Sporting XI: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Essugo, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Slimani, Nuno Santos

Odds

Manchester City win 2/13

Draw 9/1

Sporting win 22/1

Prediction

Manchester City are cruising into the quarter-finals, and may not need to get anywhere near top gear to secure their place. A modest victory and no unnecessary exertions would probably suit Pep Guardiola. Manchester City 2-1 Sporting