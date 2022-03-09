Manchester City will hope for a comfortable night as they host Sporting at the Etihad Stadium with a commanding first leg lead.

Pep Guardiola’s team cruised to a 5-0 win in Portugal, and even without Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker should have little trouble reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sporting will hope to trouble the Premier League leaders more readily than in Lisbon, even if their hopes of progressing to the last eight are extremely faint.

Rubin Amorim’s side were 2-0 winners in the Primeira Liga on Saturday, with Islam Slimani scoring both goals just after half-time.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 9 March at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch?

The second leg of the Round of 16 tie is due to be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Pep Guardiola will also be without Kyle Walker - the right-back serves the second game of his European ban. Nathan Ake is a doubt.

With the tie out of sight, the Manchester City manager may be tempted to rotate; Kevin De Bruyne is one booking away from a suspension, so he may be one to drop out. Joao Cancelo is similarly at risk but with Walker out is a likely full-back starter.

Ruben Amorim has injury concerns of his own with which to contend. Pedro Goncalves’ muscular issue continues to rule out the promising young attacking midfielder while Joao Palhinha and Daniel Bragança were also absent from training on Monday. Matheus Nunes is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Sporting XI: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Essugo, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Slimani, Nuno Santos

Odds

Manchester City win 2/13

Draw 9/1

Sporting win 22/1

Prediction

Manchester City are cruising into the quarter-finals, and may not need to get anywhere near top gear to secure their place. A modest victory and no unnecessary exertions would probably suit Pep Guardiola. Manchester City 2-1 Sporting