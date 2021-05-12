Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night as rivals United were beaten by Leicester.

Second-placed United’s 2-1 home loss to third-placed Leicester sealed Pep Guardiola’s third league title with Man City in four seasons, with a treble still on the cards for the Spaniard’s side.

Man City last month secured the Carabao Cup and have a Champions League final to contest with Chelsea later in May, but here we will take a look at the Premier League performances of the title-winners’ key contributors, as well as some of the squad’s outsiders:

Ederson – 7: Did what was asked of him for the most part and continues as City’s unthreatened No 1.

Kyle Walker – 7: Right-back is still a little dependent on his pace and that will likely never change, but it didn’t prove too problematic this term.

Ruben Dias – 9: A ridiculous debut season in Manchester. At just 23 years old, the centre-back transformed City’s defence and the team overall.

Ruben Dias could well be City’s player of the season after a fine debut campaign in Manchester (Getty Images)

John Stones – 8: England international was resurgent this term. Old errors occurred from time to time, but the defender did much, much more right than wrong.

Nathan Ake – 5: Campaign was characterised by absence through a recurring hamstring injury.

Aymeric Laporte – 6: Present for approximately half the season leading up to City’s crowning week.

Benjamin Mendy – 5: Spent most of the term on the bench.

Joao Cancelo – 7: A strong second season in England.

Eric Garcia – 4: Twenty-year-old barely featured and is set to leave the club this summer.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7: Consistent, reliable. While not one of the first names that springs to mind, the Ukrainian is a key member of the squad.

Ilkay Gundogan – 9: City’s unlikely top goalscorer (so far), the midfielder has enjoyed the best season of his career.

Ilkay Gundogan is set to finish the season as City’s top scorer (Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne – 9: While the Belgian’s goals and assists have been down on last term, he contributes constantly in less measurable ways. That cannot be overlooked.

Bernardo Silva – 7: The Portugal international was pivotal in City’s last league title triumph before disappointing somewhat last season. This time, he stood up once more.

Fernandinho – 9: Turned 36 just last week. Midfielder’s performances have been unjustifiably good considering his age.

Rodri – 8: Was upstaged somewhat by Fernandinho but continued his admirable audition to replace the Brazilian.

Riyad Mahrez – 8: A luxury signing three years ago, this was the season in which the winger became essential to City’s success. Shone even more brightly in the Champions League.

Phil Foden – 9: Guardiola’s patient approach with the 20-year-old has paid off. It’s impossible not to factor his youth into any rating, but even dismissing that, the midfielder is a special player.

Phil Foden is emerging as one of the best young players in world football (Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling – 8: A stalwart of Guardiola’s City, even amid pressure from Foden.

Ferran Torres – 6: The best is yet to come from the 21-year-old.

Gabriel Jesus – 6: Guardiola’s decision to go without a striker for much of the season speaks to his relative lack of faith in the Brazilian, whose contributions were not negligible but also not inspiring.

Sergio Aguero – 5: Appearances in his final season at the club have been few and far between, owing to injury.