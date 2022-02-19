Antonio Conte proves why Tottenham should be backing, not muting world-class manager

There are only three managers who have cracked the 90-point mark in the Premier League this decade. Two of them - Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp - are again perched at the top, jostling for another title with designs on European Cup honours.

The other, Antonio Conte, shook Tottenham out of three straight defeats to slay leaders Manchester City at the Etihad much to Liverpool’s delight.

It is not the way the Italian - winner of five championships and three domestic cups with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan - is accustomed to affecting a title race.

Victory against the division’s benchmark setters will be somewhat bitter-sweet: a timely taste of what a Conte team is capable of, but also a poignant reminder of how far off the pace Spurs are.

Spurs have achieved quite the feat by doing the double over Guardiola’s machine with two different managers, tactically and emotionally, this result has offered fresh hope for a Champions League spot.

Tottenham Hotspur's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (L) and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) shake hands (AFP via Getty Images)

"It was difficult, they defend so deep and so narrow, and they have a lot of quality," the City manager said of the visitors' approach.

"We tried many things. They had good counter attacks. They are really good up front.

"We always had the feeling they were dangerous, we knew their style. The problem was they had five at the back, six at the back, and with the quality they have, it is not easy.

"They were clinical, and the crosses we could not defend."

It was the first time Tottenham have beat reigning champions home and away since 1986-87, and in a week of public messages and shutting them down, the result should have said heaps - loudly - to chairman Daniel Levy.

Why would Spurs not back Conte? A world-class manager whose CV keeps company with Guardiola and Klopp. A mastermind skilled in turning mess to magic when he is granted the space, tools and trust to weave his witchcraft.

It is bizarre that rather than confront reality, Tottenham’s response to the manager pointing out that the squad has been “weakened on paper” in an interview to Sky Sport Italia was to mute him.

Conte is parroting Mauricio Pochettino’s concerns and it should escape nobody that Harry Kane, who turned in one of the performances of the season against his would-be employers, wouldn’t still be representing Tottenham if he had his way.

There is an expectation that the England captain will again request an exit in the summer, in the knowledge that Spurs may be able to turn it on in one-off games but cannot compete at the elite level.

Kane celebrates his late winner (Getty Images)

There is the view that Conte knew the conditions in North London and cannot fuss over the financial limitations nor a lack of quality in depth.

But Levy was aware of the pedigree of the man he was hiring - an absolute coup to pull off after the stink of Nuno Esprito Santo’s reign.

Why would Tottenham not want to contort and play to Conte’s strengths? What do they do if he decides to walk at the end of the campaign?

There had been a belief amongst the coaching staff that there would be great backing in January given Spurs went unbeaten in Conte’s first nine league games in charge.

Yet at the end of the window, only two recruits had been signed with double that figure departing.

“Tottenham is looking for young players, players to be developed, not ready players. That is the issue,” Conte told the Italian publication.

“The vision, the philosophy of the club is this. It is inevitable that if you want to grow faster and if you want to be competitive more quickly you need players with a lot of experience because they also lead to an increase in experience in your team…

“It is inevitable that certainly the situation compared to the past for me is very different in terms of perspectives, ambitions, in terms of fighting to win.”

Shouldn’t Tottenham be doing everything possible to change that? What is the point of having Conte as manager, watching him tactically bloody the likes of Guardiola, but not empowering him to succeed?