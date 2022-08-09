Sergio Gomez: Manchester City closing in on Anderlecht full-back but exploring other options
Gomez viewed as potential development player if signed
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but may yet move to sign a first team reinforcement in his position.
The 21-year-old is expected to become Pep Guardiola's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega.
Gomez is viewed as a development player by City, however, and though it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he stays if signed, the expectation would be a loan.
It is understood that City are still exploring additions at full-back to account for the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal in a £30m deal last month.
Guardiola was already short of options on either side of his defence before the exit of Zinchenko, who was one of the few players in City's squad capable of covering multiple positions.
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus also departed the Etihad this summer, leaving for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.
Gomez was named Anderlecht's player of the year last season, finishing third in the Jupiler Pro League under the management of former City captain Vincent Kompany.
The Spain Under-21 international is a former graduate of Barcelona's La Masia and subsequently joined Borussia Dortmund in 2018, making three senior appearances.
