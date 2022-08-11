Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Sergio Gomez after agreeing a fee of €13m (£11m) plus add-ons with Anderlecht for the left-back.

Gomez is set to undergo a medical ahead of signing a four-year contract at the Etihad.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a development player by City and though he could stay in Manchester this season, he is expected to be loaned out to a City Football Group affiliate.

The Premier League champions therefore remain in the market for left-back following their failed pursuit of Brighton's Marc Cucurella, who joined Chelsea in a £62.5m deal last week.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker are the only senior, recognised full-backs in Pep Guardiola's squad after the departure of Oleksandar Zinchenko to Arsenal in a £30m deal last month.

Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro is among those being considered. The 28-year-old has only one year remaining on his contract at Signal Iduna Park.

Gomez is a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, and subsequently joined Dortmund in 2018, making three senior appearances.

The Spain Under-21 international was named Anderlecht's player of the year last season, finishing third in the Jupiler Pro League under the management of former City captain Vincent Kompany.