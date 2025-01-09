Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are interested in Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis as they start to plan for the future of their defence.

The Premier League champions hope to bring the 18-year-old to the Etihad Stadium while Palmeiras want €40m for the prospect.

City want Reis to add to their first team immediately and have no plans to send the teenager out on loan if they sign him this month.

Teenager Reis has broken into the Palmeiras team ( Getty Images )

City are also keen to sign another young centre-back, the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.

Their squad only contains two defenders they have bought in the last four years, in Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji, and manager Pep Guardiola has had a host of centre-back injuries this season.

Right-back Kyle Walker turns 35 in May while central defender John Stones is 30, with both Akanji and Nathan Ake having their 30th birthdays later this year and City have started to turn their attention towards the next generation of defenders.

Reis, a Brazil Under-17 international, broke into the Palmeiras team last season. Like City, the Brazilian club will play in the Club World Cup this summer.

In what could be a busy January for them, City also want Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.