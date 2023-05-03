Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City will look to take another step towards the defence of their Premier League title as they take on West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved to the top of the table with a weekend win against Fulham and know that an unblemished run in will be enough to secure another trophy ahead of Arsenal.

Their visitors suffered a set back in their bid to secure safety with a wild weekend defeat to Crystal Palace.

West Ham sit five points clear of the relegation zone in 15th and a surprise points on the road would provide a significant boost.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs West Ham?

Manchester City vs West Ham is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 3 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Pep Guardiola will be hopeful that Kevin De Bruyne is fit enough to return to his side after missing the win against Fulham. Nathan Ake is also nearing a comeback from his hamstring injury.

West Ham could be without Kurt Zouma, who was forced off against Crystal Palace after appearing to twist his ankle blocking a shot. Gianluca Scamacca is still absent after surgery on his knee.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Fornals.

Odds

Manchester City win 11/50

Draw 13/2

West Ham win 16/1

Prediction

A convincing home Manchester City win. Manchester City 4-1 West Ham