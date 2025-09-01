Manchester United complete sale of Antony while Rasmus Hojlund moves on loan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have sold Antony to Real Betis and loaned Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli for the season as Ruben Amorim has continued his clearout of his unwanted attackers.

United have made a loss of more than £60m on Antony, the second most expensive signing in their history, with the winger joining the Spanish club in a €25m (£21.6m) package.

The Premier League club, who paid Ajax £85m for the Brazil international, will also have a 50 percent sell-on clause, while Antony will leave without a pay-off.

Meanwhile, United will make €6m (£5.2m) from Napoli in a loan fee for Hojlund and, with the Serie A champions having a conditional obligation to buy him, a further €44m (£38m) if the Dane signs for the Serie A champions on a permanent basis.

That would mean United sell the Dane for £43m, but, along with the £40m they received for Alejandro Garnacho when he was sold to Chelsea and the Antony fee, could mean they have raised £100m in a week.

However, it would still amount to a substantial loss for United, who paid an initial £64m, with the potential for a further £8m in add-ons, when they signed Hojlund from Atalanta two years ago.

He scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for United but had a 21-game goal drought last season as he lost form.

Hojlund, who has not featured in the matchday squads for any of United’s four games this season, was surplus to requirements after Amorim spent £200m on three new forwards, in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Antony spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis, scoring nine goals and helping them reach the Conference League final.

But after scoring in his first three league games for United, he only struck twice more in a further 59 top-flight appearances and did not start in the Premier League last season before being borrowed by the Spanish club.

Antony was one of the five players who were not allowed to train with the first-team squad in pre-season because they wanted to leave, along with Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, who has joined Barcelona, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.