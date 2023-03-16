Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United coasted through to the Europa League quarter-finals after a 1-0 win against Real Betis at a buoyant Benito Villamarin Stadium. A 4-1 win in the first leg meant United had one foot in the next round, although Betis began the game determined to keep the tie alive.

Juanmi missed two chances early on, hitting the post and narrowly firing wide in a half where Betis carved through the United midfield on several occasions but just couldn’t find the finishing touches.

However, United grew into the game in the second half and began to create good chances, Marcus Rashford forcing a good save from Silva before blazing over the bar from close range.

It looked like it may not be a good night for the Englishman, who has recently carried much of the team’s attacking burden, but he finally got his goal in the 55th minute. Receiving the ball in space on the left wing, Rashford showed excellent technique hitting it with the outside of his foot from almost 30 yards, the ball flying into the opposite corner.

His goal ended the tie and effectively ended the game, with a couple of half-chances from each side as both teams tired and United continue their hunt for two more trophies. Here are the player ratings from Spain:

Manchester United

David de Gea, 6

Some good saves in what was a fairly busy game for the Spaniard. Important to note how many of his saves come from him losing possession.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 6

Solid enough in defence but always lacks a real threat in attack and it was more of the same tonight.

Harry Maguire, 7

United’s club captain has been starved of minutes of late but easily stepped in to the defence tonight. Settled well after some early Betis chances and didn’t put a foot wrong after, with some important blocks and clearances.

Lisandro Martinez, 7

Resolute in defence as is often the case. The Argentine has become an ever-reliable player for United and tonight he exhibited more of the tough tackling, excellent reading of the game and accurate passing that has made him a fan favourite at the Theatre of Dreams.

Tyrell Malacia,

Had several battles with Sabaly - some of which he lost in dangerous positions - and wasn’t threatening enough in attack, although wasn’t helped particularly much by Rashford. His performances will continue to convince fans that he has a solid future at the club.

Casemiro, 7

United were being cut through in midfield far too easily in the first half, although things tightened up in the second. The Brazilian had a typical game; winning back possession, good in transition but a few misplaced passes. Solid if unspectacular.

Fred, 6

Seemed to be everywhere in what was a very end to end game. This type of game often suits the Brazilian, where his most telling contribution was in defence with some important interventions in and around the box.

Bruno Fernandes, 6

A quiet night for the Portuguese, who created a couple of good chances but was guilty of being wasteful in attack. Needs to be better in possession over the next few games if United are to cope without Casemiro.

Facundo Pellistri, 6

Some promising moments from the young Uruguayan on what was his first start for the club. Always looking to drive forward and some nice passes in the final third, though was guilty of ruining one or two good chances.

Marcus Rashford, 7

A strange night for United’s main man, who appeared tired throughout the game. A quiet first half was followed by failing to take two very good chances, but more than made up for it with an excellent long-range strike for his goal.

Wout Weghorst, 6

Failed to take his chances in the kind of performance that his typified his time at the club. Can be effective in games such as this but higher quality will be sought in the summer.

Substitutes

Marcel Sabitzer 6, Jadon Sancho 7, Anthony Elanga 6, Victor Lindelof 6, Diogo Dalot 6

Real Betis

Silva6 , Sabaly 7, Pezzella 7, Gonzalez 6, Abner 6, Rodriguez 6, Carvalho 6, Ruibal 7, Joaquin 7, Juanmi 7, Perez 6.

Subs: Miranda 6, Canales 6, Jose 5, Guardado 6, Iglesias 6