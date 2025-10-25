Is Man United v Brighton on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
United are looking to back up their win against Liverpool but Brighton have won on their last three trips to Old Trafford
Manchester United host Brighton in the Premier League looking to back up their win over Liverpool and make it a third win in a row under Ruben Amorim.
Harry Maguire’s late header against the champions secured Amorim his best result in charge and United’s first win at Anfield in nine years.
But Brighton have won their last three visits to Old Trafford, as well as recording six wins against them in their past eight meetings in all competitions.
United have won their last three at Old Trafford, while they have also won back-to-back Premier League games under Amorim for the first time.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester United v Brighton?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 25 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.
What is the team news?
Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are doubts for United and face fitness tests before the game, but Lisandro Martinez is the only confirmed absentee. Benjamin Sesko could return to the starting line-up.
Kaoru Mitoma, Brajan Gruda and Joel Veltman are doubts for Brighton but could return after missing last weekend’s win against Newcastle. Josh Hinshelwood, Solly March and Adam Webster are unavailable.
Possible line-ups
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck
