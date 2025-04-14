Bruno Fernandes makes vow after humbling Newcastle defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has vowed a fightback in the Europa League after their heavy defeat at Newcastle.

The Red Devils face Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday evening in the second leg of their quarter-final, with the tie delicately poised at 2-2. However, Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League humbling at St James' Park, where a second-half collapse proved costly.

Fernandes told MUTV: "We will fight back on Thursday. We will fight back and we will put everything back on the pitch that we have to do.

“From tomorrow on, we are going to put our heads on to the game, fresh legs, fresh minds and together with the fans, we are going to do something special again."

Manager Ruben Amorim made significant changes to the starting line-up, with goalkeeper Andre Onana among five players omitted. Alejandro Garnacho levelled the scores before half-time, cancelling out Sandro Tonali’s earlier opener.

However, the second half saw a starkly different United performance. Harvey Barnes’ double and a fourth from Bruno Guimaraes, which was handed to him on a plate following a mistake by Onana’s replacement Altay Bayindir, left the travelling supporters in a glum mood as they contemplated their journey home.

Manchester United collapsed in the second half against Newcastle United and lost 4-1 ( Getty )

Fernandes admitted he could understand their frustration, but vowed to give them something to cheer on Thursday night.

He said: “They have always been by our side, so it’s time for us to pay back and I’m pretty sure this team is aware of that. We are very aware of what the fans have been doing for us, how much they care about the club, how much they care about the players.

“I know sometimes frustration gets into them, but that’s normal. As it gets into me on the pitch, it’s normal to get into the fans in the stands, and everyone is very aware of what we have to do on Thursday.

“It’s going to be a big game for us, it’s going to be a big game for the club. It’s going to be a big game for Lyon too, but we have to be at the level.”

Amorim, who declined to reveal whether or not Onana would be recalled to face Lyon, lost Joshua Zirkzee to a hamstring problem at St James’ Park and withdrew Garnacho and Fernandes as he attempted to retain a measure of freshness for what lies ahead.