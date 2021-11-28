Roy Keane accused Manchester United of “picking and choosing” when they perform after they battled to a 1-1 draw at Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Under caretaker coach Michael Carrick, United held on for a point in an improved display after Jorginho’s penalty cancelled out Jadon Sancho’s opener at Stamford Bridge.

United were playing in the Premier League for the first time since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend, which followed the 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Their season was also been marred by heavy defeats by Liverpool and Man City, and while former United captain Keane praised the “spirit” they showed in holding Chelsea to a point, he questioned why it has taken the team so long to produce such a committed performance.

“What’s happened today was no surprise to anybody,” ex-United midfielder Keane told Sky Sports.

“They’re lacking in confidence so you sit in, get bodies behind the ball, and with a bit of pace and bit of quality you can cause problems.

“[David] de Gea said they were fighting for everything but you’re supposed to do that every week. That’s the big criticism with this football team, going back most of the season.

“It’s like they pick and choose when they’re up for it, or when they’re going to play as a team. The key if you want to play for Manchester United is to be consistent. If you want to compete for titles you can’t have an off-day.

“Even today they weren’t great, but there was a spirit about the team. You give them credit for that but you want more and that’s what we’ll see over the next few months.”

Ralf Rangnick is expected to be appointed as interim manager at Man United in the coming days.

The German currently serves as Lokomotiv Moscow’s head of sports and development.