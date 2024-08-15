Man United extend kit sponsor deal worth £300m

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Manchester United have signed a £300m shirt sponsorship deal with Qualcomm after agreeing a five-year extension to their contract.

United will now have Snapdragon, a Qualcomm brand, on the front of their shirts until 2029 now after the American tech company and the FA Cup winners triggered an extension to their agreement.

They had signed their initial three-year deal last September but both the club and the firm were happy to continue their partnership.

It gives United a guaranteed income for the next five seasons as they can plan for expenditure on players.

United chief executive Omar Berrada said: “In a short time, we have seen that Snapdragon and Manchester United are a perfect fit. We have achieved record-breaking home, away and third shirt launches, enjoyed an insightful trip with members of the first team and club leadership to Qualcomm’s HQ and taken an innovative approach to the back of shirt rights. Against that backdrop, we are incredibly proud to announce the extension of our principal partnership.

“We have ambitious plans for this club to continue to grow and win on and off the pitch. Qualcomm's commitment to join us on this journey shows the strength and depth of the bond between us, which we know will only be enhanced the more we work together."