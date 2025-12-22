Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup-winning captain Rhys Bennett prepares for his first Christmas since the devastating loss of his father to suicide, he has issued a powerful plea for people to talk openly about their struggles.

The 22-year-old’s world was irrevocably altered in October when he received the heartbreaking news that his dad, David, had taken his own life.

Bennett, who led United to FA Youth Cup glory in 2022 and currently plays for the club’s Under-21s, has confronted this profound tragedy with remarkable strength and a clear purpose.

With suicide being the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, the centre-back is determined to raise awareness and foster crucial conversations, particularly during what can be a challenging time of year for many.

"The biggest killer in men is men," Bennett told the Press Association. "You find that hard to believe but it is. A situation like this happens and you don’t want there to be a stigma around people talking about how they feel. It doesn’t matter what environment you’re in."

open image in gallery Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett and his father David, who took his own life in October (handout)

He continued, expressing his vision for a more open society: "I want it to get to a point where everybody talks about their feelings. Even if you’re going great in life and things are going well, talk about how you feel.

“You’re going to have good days, bad days but letting people know that life is still worth living. There’s a lot of good days are coming and everyone’s here to help anybody who is in that situation speaking out."

Bennett reflected on the overwhelming support he has received, a testament to the connections people have.

"You will realise that every single person around you will do anything for you and we’d do anything to have him back. We’d have done anything for him, and I’m sure there’s so many people out there who may have been in the same situation, or they might think something might happen.

“Just really reaching out and trying to connect with them on a deeper level so that situation doesn’t happen because it doesn’t need to happen."

Growing up, Bennett idolised his father, learning invaluable lessons about hard work and resilience from a man whose unwavering support helped transform a football-loving child into a professional at United.

The defender candidly states he "would never be anywhere near where I am today without him" and has expressed profound gratitude for the support from the club, friends, and family since David’s passing.

open image in gallery Rhys Bennett lifts the FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford in 2022 (Richard Sellers/PA) ( PA Archive )

Fuelled by a desire to make his dad proud, Bennett hopes to overcome a knee injury before securing a loan move in the New Year, potentially to a League One club.

"It gives you a different perspective and it gives you a purpose," the former Stockport and Fleetwood loanee explained. "As much as what has gone on is a terrible thing, he wouldn’t want that to derail my career and my outlook on life."

He added: "It seemed that things got too much for him, but he doesn’t want that for me to just go the other way and then have no motivation, a lack of vision of where I want to end up and the things that I want to achieve.

“All he ever wanted for me was to do well, and how proud he was. I’ll keep that with me, and that will spur me on. I think that’s what is motivating me, if anything. You want to do him proud."

Bennett is also resolute in his mission to help others avoid making a "permanent solution to a temporary problem."

open image in gallery Rhys Bennett is now playing for Man United’s Under-21s (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Archive )

He hopes his message resonates widely: "If it can reach one person, 100 people, whoever it might be – and I won’t know – I’d have peace of mind knowing that it might resonate with somebody and that affected their decision to become more positive and make a change in life."

His final, heartfelt plea is simple: "Honestly, just reach out. It doesn’t matter what time of day is, there’s helplines all throughout the evening, all throughout the day, 24 hours. Family, friends. Reach out and connect and speak with people. And be there for people.

“Let them know that it doesn’t matter what the time of day is, I’m going to be there for the people that I love and appreciate the most."

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.