Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United may be looking to add a new striker this summer, but a new centre-back is also on the agenda for Erik ten Hag’s side. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are Ten Hag’s first choice pairing at the back, but with the latter’s injury issues, they do need to strengthen in defence in order to remain competitive across a number of fronts. Kim Min-Jae has been linked with a high profile summer move to Old Trafford, though Napoli will demand a hefty fee for the South Korean defender.

With the potential for being priced out of a move for Kim, WhoScored.com have taken a look at some household names and some lesser-known stars they could approach as alternatives for the highly rated centre-back. For the purpose of this search, WhoScored.com have picked out a number of defenders that rank highly for passes per game (50.0), pass success rate (85%), aerial duels won per game (2.5), clearances per game (2.0) and tackles per game (1.0), all areas that Kim excels in.

Kim Min-Jae (Napoli)

(Getty Images)

We might as well start with the number one target. Interest in Kim Min-Jae shouldn’t come as a surprise, with the South Korean star vital in Napoli’s title success. Indeed, Kim is the best rated centre-back in Serie A this season, returning a WhoScored.com rating of 7.10, with his distribution his strongest asset. The 26-year-old is making more passes per game (80.4) than any other player in Italy’s top tier this term, and is finding a teammate 90.8% of the time. With Ten Hag looking to his centre-backs to help turn defence into attack, interest in the Napoli man isn’t a surprise.

Ibanez (Roma)

Remaining with Serie A, Ibanez may not boast the same composure as Kim, the Brazilian’s averages of 52.5 passes per game and an 88% pass success rate ranking lower than the Napoli man, but he makes up for it with his ruthless pursuit of the ball. The Roma defender is making more tackles (2.2 to 1.6) and interceptions per game (2 to 1.2) than Kim in Serie A this season, and were United to make a move for Ibanez and pair him with Martinez, then Teg Hag would have two agressive centre-backs at his disposal to help keep attacks at bay.

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

Moving to the Bundesliga now and Willi Orban may be on the older side - the RB Leipzig centre-back turns 31 in November - but would bring ample experience to the United backline should they look to the Hungarian as a Kim alternative. Orban matches Kim’s distribution, ranking second for passes per game (81) in Germany’s top tier this term, while an 89.3% pass success rate ranks 11th in the Bundesliga. The Hungary international also proactively protects the RB Leipzig goal where possible, chipping in with 3.9 clearances per game. Casemiro was an experienced addition to the United XI last summer, and has proven a vital capture. The same could ring true of Orban.

Kevin Danso (Lens)

Kevin Danso has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, and that shouldn’t come as a shock. The Austrian has been vital in Lens superb season, with Les Sang et Or just six points behind Ligue 1 leaders PSG with a Champions League finish on the cards coming into the final weeks of the campaign. Danso is one of many Lens performers to have caught the eye of Europe’s elite, and interest in the 24-year-old is certainly deserved. A return of 63.3 passes per game ranks 11th in Ligue 1, while a 90.1% pass success rate ranks 15th. Crucially, Danso has Premier League experience, albeit minimal, following a forgettable stint with Southampton. A second chance in England could tempt him to United.

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck really caught the eye with Freiburg in 2021/22, so for Borussia Dortmund to have secured his services last summer really spoke volumes of their intention to push Bayern Munich all the way in the title race. At the time of writing, just a point separates the pair with three games to go this season, and Schlotterbeck has been key. Four goals and four assists serves to highlight his influence in the final third, while the Germany international is vital in instigating attacks from defence, with 69.8 passes per game the best of all Dortmund players. Having been at the club for just 12 months, Dortmund would be reluctant to cash in on the 23-year-old, but with a big enough bid...

Bremer (Juventus)

Like Kim and Schlotterbeck, Bremer has only been at Juventus for a year, but was one linked with a move to United last summer only for the Old Lady to beat a number of Europe’s elite sides to the Brazilian. Bremer has evidently had a positive impact for Juventus, who are second in Serie A and can boast the third best defensive record (28 goals conceded) in the division. The 26-year-old has been an effective distributor, ranking top for passes per game (55.3) of all Juventus players, while a 90.4% pass success rate is second for the Italian powerhouse. However, what really stands out about the 26-year-old is the ability to be in the right place at the right time to alleviate pressure on the Juventus backline, chipping in with 4.1 clearances per game, that the eighth best in the division.

Anthony Rouault (Toulouse)

The first of the lesser known centre-backs United could target to save themselves spending big this summer, Toulouse have enjoyed a solid return to Ligue 1 this season, and are all but safe for another season as they sit 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play. Anthony Rouault has enjoyed a solid if unspectacular debut campaign in France’s top tier, returning a WhoScored.com rating of 6.66 in the process. Perfect for the Red Devils then. The 21-year-old isn’t one to shirk the physical side to his defensive game, averaging 1.9 tackles per game, while Toulouse rank eighth for the best possession average in Ligue 1 in part due to Rouault’s ability to pick a pass, noted in solid returns of 54 passes per game and an 87% pass success rate. He’s one for the future, that’s for sure.

Sam Beukema (AZ Alkmaar)

(AP)

Another in action in the Europa Conference League semi-finals is AZ Alkmaar’s Sam Beukema. The Cheeseheads sit fourth in the Eredivisie in what has been a solid campaign for Pascal Jansen’s side, with Beukema a solid performer at the back. AZ have conceded the third fewest goals (32) in the division and the 24-year-old has been central to that defensive resolve. 4.3 clearances per game ranks 11th in the Dutch top tier, while 62.8 passes per game ranks eighth in the division. Beukema may not have started in AZ’s league meetings with Erik ten Hag’s Ajax last season, but the Dutchman is one who would likely have been known to the now-United boss. With similar traits to Kim, the AZ man could prove a cost-effective alternative to the Napoli man.

Sinaly Diomande (Lyon)

Another youngster shining in Ligue 1, 2022/23 isn’t Sinaly Diomande’s breakout campaign for Lyon, but arguably his first in which he is really considered a first team regular. Comfortable at both centre-back and right-back, this versatility is a weapon in his arsenal that would certainly appeal to Ten Hag. The 22-year-old’s defensive game is certainly up to scratch having chipped in with respectable averages of 1.9 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per game this season, but with Malo Gusto already on the move this summer, Lyon would be reluctant to lose another promising defender in the same window. Diomande is very much a diamond in the rough, and he could prove incredibly valuable in the future.

Tomas Araujo (Gil Vicente, on loan from Benfica)

Casting the net a little wider now, Gil Vicente have endured a tough season and remain at risk of relegation, but one player unlikely to drop down a division is centre-back Tomas Araujo. Despite their position in the league, Gil Vicente have conceded a respectable 39 league goals, with Araujo key, as noted by a solid WhoScored.com rating of 7.00. The 20-year-old has certainly maximised his opportunity for regular game time at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos. The Gilistas boast the fifth best possession return in the division with Araujo’s ability to pick out a teammate vital. The young centre-back is averaging 59.8 passes per game, while 3.9 clearances and 2.1 tackles per game are also respectable returns for the on-loan defender. The issue will be whether Benfica would be prepared to sell such a promising centre-back without really giving him a chance to impress as the Estadio da Luz.