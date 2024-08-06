Support truly

Manchester United are holding out for a package of £30m for Scott McTominay, having already rejected three offers from Fulham. The London club are still interested and negotiating with United, in what has so far been a frustrating summer as regards sales.

The new Old Trafford hierarchy had anticipated more movement by now as they get close to Profit and Sustainability Rule limits, having signed Joshua Zirzkee from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille.

United want to make around five more sales in order to pursue other targets, particularly a midfielder. They have found that has generally been affected by a slow market, as well as remaining issues from the previous recruitment policy, especially as regards wages.

McTominay is one of the available players who has attracted the most interest, but Fulham have so far proven reluctant to go to United's asking price.

That would involve a basic fee of £25m and £5m in add-ons. Fulham have not got close to an acceptable bid in three official offers so far, although negotiations are ongoing. Other clubs have meanwhile baulked at the wages of Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro and Victor Lindelof, despite there being interest in each of them.

Part of that also comes from a relatively slow market so far, where slower movement from the Saudi Pro League as well as so many Premier League clubs being close to PSR limits have meant there isn't as much movement.

Fulham remain likely to go back in for McTominay, and there is hope a deal that suits all parties can be done.