Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with North American production company Lionsgate for the creation of a drama series based on the history of the club.

While the proposed series is still in a developmental phase, according to a report from The Athletic, it is said to be a similar style to the concept used in Netflix’s popular period drama The Crown.

The report adds that United have reached an agreement that will see the club receive “a guaranteed sum in the low multi-million pounds” if the the show is produced and sold, with future royalties shared between the club and Lionsgate.

Lionsgate is one of the best-known production companies in North America, having distributed film franchises including The Hunger Games, John Wick and the Twilight saga, while it also has a track record of producing sports-themed films, such as Warrior and Draft Day.

And this step is the latest in a series of TV-related ventures that United have explored, which could boost the club’s revenue. The Red Devils pulled the plug on a behind-the-scenes Amazon series last year due to concerns about form and timing after the loss in the Europa League final.

Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

When will the series be released?

As the entire production is still in a developmental phase, there is very little known about potential release dates, nor how many seasons will be released.

What will the series cover?

So far, both the club and Lionsgate have so far declined to comment or release any statement of their own, so we do not know which periods the proposed series would cover. In addition, little is known about the level of editorial control and approval that the club will exert.

As mentioned above, the series could follow a similar format to The Crown, which ran for six seasons and chronicled a period of almost sixty years in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

As the production has not yet been written, there are no details of which periods it will cover, with the storyline likely depending on the number of seasons, episodes and the size of any deal.

open image in gallery United's treble-winning team of 1999 has been the focus of many documentaries, including an Amazon series released in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Whether or not the ‘story’ would start chronologically with the period when the club was founded is not known, though there is plenty to cover. You would expect the birth of the Busby Babes and the Munich Air Disaster to feature, alongside the aftermath of the tragedy and the emergence of players including George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton.

While United have had extended periods without success, notably when suffering relegation from Division One in 1974, fans may expect to see the periods prior to the appointment of Sir Alex Ferguson covered, as well as the success of the Scot’s 26-year reign, including the 1998/99 treble season until his retirement in 2013.

Whether or not the subsequent years of managerial struggles and less success would be covered remains to be seen.

Who will be involved in the series?

open image in gallery Scottish actor David Tennant (R) played key club figure Jimmy Murphy in a 2011 film based on the story of the Busby Babes and the Munich Air Disaster ( AFP via Getty Images )

British television writer and director Jed Mercurio, who has previously created major UK TV series such as Line of Duty, has reportedly been involved in conversations about the project.

It is not known whether or not senior figures at the club – or indeed key individuals in its history, such as Alex Ferguson – will be involved in the production of the series in any way.

In addition, it has not been confirmed who will star in the series.