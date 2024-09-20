Man United boss sees ‘fresh commitment’ ahead of WSL title challenge ambition

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester United manager Marc Skinner praised the energy within his squad ahead of their Women’s Super League opener against West Ham, kicking off the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season saw United lift their first major trophy following victory in the FA Cup, but they endured a frustrating finish to their league campaign after slipping into fifth.

A mixed summer transfer window saw the departures of England trio Mary Earps, Katie Zelem and Nikita Parris, while Elisabeth Terland and Celin Bizet have both joined the club.

“In pre-season I’ve seen a fresh commitment, an energy, adaptable skill, more physicality,” Skinner said.

“I think in the big games we lacked a bit of physicality that the other teams had and at times we would get overran and we had to defend effectively in last-ditch stuff.

“When you bring in new players it re-energises the group so I feel you have that psychological energy.

“Overall, we feel like we’re together again like it was in my first season and the second season. It feels like we are all pushing in the same direction.

“I speak openly about that second season where we finished second had an incredible season, only lost three games and sometimes it can put you in a space where you don’t want to be and we had a hangover of that last season while still creating history. That’s gone and they’re fresh again.”

A new-look Brighton face Everton in Saturday’s other fixture.

Under new boss Dario Vidosic, the Seagulls have made plenty of big-name moves over the summer with Parris and Fran Kirby among those who have joined the club.

Parris and Michelle Agyemang joined Brighton on deadline day and Vidosic has been pleased with how they have settled into the side.

“They’ve taken really well to the group, they’re bubbly within the squad. They’ve brought their own personalities to the team,” he said.

“They’re pushing for selection as well for the weekend. They’ve had a crash course in everything that we’ve done over the last six or so weeks. We’re just trying to give them as much information as possible.”

