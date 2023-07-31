Man Utd agree record £900m Adidas kit deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have renewed their kit sponsorship with Adidas in a deal that will be worth almost £1bn.

It is the biggest kit deal in Premier League history and guarantees United a minimum of £90m per year for 10 seasons.

Adidas have been United’s shirt suppliers for the last eight years and their partnership will now last a minimum of 18 years.

The Carabao Cup winners reported record sales for both their men’s and women’s kits last season and said the new contract continues “Manchester United and Adidas commitment to drive the women’s game forward.”

United CEO Richard Arnold added: “The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance.

“With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear. We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

Bjorn Gulden, the CEO of Adidas, said: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the most iconic clubs in football.”

In pitch-related matters, United continue to chase the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojland, with a £64m fee agreed for the Dane according to weekend reports.

They have already signed goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer and midfielder Mason Mount, as manager Erik ten Hag looks to rebuild a team capable of challenging for major honours.