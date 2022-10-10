Manchester United to assess Anthony Martial’s latest injury setback

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Martial will be assessed by Manchester United after suffering yet another setback in his injury-hit start to the season.

The 26-year-old was substituted after half an hour of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton, with his replacement Cristiano Ronaldo coming on to score what proved to be the winning goal.

Martial had appeared to be struggling with his hip during the warm-up at Goodison Park but started regardless and proceeded to set up Antony for United's first goal.

The France international could not continue, however, and was forced off having already spent time on the sidelines with hamstring and Achilles injuries this season.

Erik ten Hag, the United manager, said in his post-match press conference that it was too early to know the nature or the extent of Martial's latest setback.

“I have to see. I cannot tell what it is, how serious it is, let's wait the first 24 hours [to see] how serious it is and then I can give an answer,” Ten Hag said.

“It was a setback for the team but Ronaldo came in and made the winning goal, I’m happy with that.”

When asked if Martial's injury would increase the level of responsibility on Ronaldo, Ten Hag added: "Everyone has to take responsibility and Martial also took his responsibility by giving the assist on the first goal."

Martial has impressed in his brief spells on the pitch this season, scoring three goals and setting up two more in four appearances totalling just 135 minutes.

Yet having spent around eight weeks on the sidelines with hamstring and Achilles injuries, Ten Hag has been unable to rely upon his first-choice centre forward regularly.