Man Utd to learn extent of Antony injury which will see him miss FA Cup final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Antony could be out for two months with an ankle problem that will rule him out of the FA Cup final.

The Manchester United winger was hurt in a challenge with Trevoh Chalobah in the 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday and manager Erik ten Hag, who was waiting for scans on it, described the injury as “serious”.

It is understood it is a recurrence of an ankle problem that sidelined the Brazilian for two months last season at Ajax and could put Jadon Sancho in line to start against Manchester City at Wembley, but would suggest Antony will be fit for the start of next season.

United clinched Champions League football by beating Chelsea and Bruno Fernandes, who scored their third goal and who has captained them for much of the campaign, said it was not a “successful” campaign.

The Portuguese thinks it is a necessity for United to finish in the top four and said: “We are really happy to be in the Champions League next season. But obviously, it’s kind of an obligation for this club to be in these positions.

“It’s a positive season, not successful because successful is different for this club and for us players it has to be too. We did win a trophy. We get into the top four. Now we have another final but whatever happened in that final will not change anything about the season we have done.”

United started the season with defeats to Brighton and Brentford and Fernandes feels the turning point in their campaign was August’s win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

He explained: “The Liverpool game was the game that changed everything. Because of the result, obviously, but already before that, after the game against Brentford away, everyone understood that we had to do better because we had the qualities to do much better.”