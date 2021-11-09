Brendan Rodgers should not be considered as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to Steve McManaman.

Solskjaer has been under pressure at United in recent weeks due to a run of poor performances and results, including a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool and 2-0 defeat by Man City.

Rodgers, who has impressed as Leicester coach since joining the club in 2019, has been touted as a possible successor for Solskjaer, but McManaman has said the 48-year-old’s Liverpool past should prevent him from being considered.

Rodgers coached Liverpool from 2012 to 2015, while McManaman spent nine years at the club as a player in the 1990s.

“I can’t see Brendan going there,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“I think he’s got the credentials, yes, but I think his history with Liverpool would be too much for everybody.”

McManaman also discussed the chances of Zinedine Zidane or Mauricio Pochettino joining United, saying: “I haven’t spoken to Zizou [Zidane] in a while, but I don’t think he speaks English and I don’t know whether it’s a job that would appeal to him.

“He leads a lovely lifestyle in Madrid and uprooting and coming to Manchester would be a big ask for him and his family. I think managing in France, in Paris, or at Juventus would be more in tune to Zizou.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester United went back and got Mauricio Pochettino. Anyone who works at Paris Saint-Germain for a couple of years has normally had enough of it! And Poch would probably be the man because of his knowledge and experience of England and the Premier League.

“Brendan and Zizou are more than capable and they’ve got better CV’s than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But Ole knows Man United and it looks as if the club are going to stick with him, certainly for the foreseeable future.”