Manchester United’s nightmare season reaches new lows with premature but predictable FA Cup exit

For those, certain former managers perhaps included, who think Manchester United occupy too much space in the discourse, it is more than a century, World Wars excepted, since they last took up so little room in the fixture list.

For Darren Fletcher, who had spoken of the honour of managing United, it has been accompanied by their latest historic low, another marker of failure. The team with no manager have no cup run and will get no trophy.

Because 11 January became the earliest point in a season since 1971 to ensure United would end it without silverware. United fell at the first hurdle of the FA Cup, just as they had in the League Cup, an unwanted double they had not mustered since 1982. They guaranteed they will play just 40 games, their fewest in a full campaign since 1914-15.

And if more of the blame for that rests with Ruben Amorim, whose League Cup exit to Grimsby was embarrassing, than Fletcher, as United chalked up their annual loss at Old Trafford to Brighton & Hove Albion, it suggested his short-term reign will not be extended.

The Scot won the FA Cup as a United midfielder; he will not as an interim manager. He may head back to the Under-18s now. “Someone will come in and lead the team,” he said, an indication it will not be him.

The boos at the final whistle told a tale. “Bitterly disappointed,” Fletcher added. “It is not a great moment to be out of the cups early. It is not Manchester United level or what is expected.”

open image in gallery Brajan Gruda opened the scoring against the run of play ( REUTERS )

So only one ex-United player could enjoy the day; it was not the smartly dressed man in the technical area. What proved the decisive goal was hammered in by Danny Welbeck, a former teammate of Fletcher’s.

For United, trapped in the past, it was a reminder their alumni can be a blessing or a curse. For the latest academy product, a bright cameo was ruined by petulance, Shea Lacey’s second appearance for United ending with a red card and he departed in tears. A second caution in three minutes came for throwing the ball away. As a club, they have thrown too many points away, along with too much money.

“We are a club with ambition,” said a manager; but it was telling it was the victorious Fabian Hurzeler. It may be Albion’s fate to be overshadowed on days such as this, but they were deserving winners. Call this belated revenge for the 1983 FA Cup final or simply another sign that Brighton are often better than United now.

open image in gallery There was widespread dissatisfaction at Old Trafford and boos at half- and full-time ( AFP via Getty Images )

They could overcome them with a weakened team. Hurzeler made six changes, but there was a level of understanding among his team, a cohesion that spoke to his coaching. United, though, were too easy to beat, too simple to cut open.

A defeat came with a back four, though the defensive problems of a team with a solitary clean sheet in 15 games can transcend formation. They were outmanoeuvred in the midfield time and again and were carved open on their right flank – Mason Mount, who repeatedly failed to track Ferdi Kadioglu, was particularly culpable – which led to Brajan Gruda’s first goal since August.

After Welbeck crossed and Lisandro Martinez cleared Georginio Rutter’s header off the line, the German converted the rebound. United tried to concede a second before they did, Senne Lammens saving from Welbeck only after presenting him with a golden chance.

open image in gallery Danny Welbeck continued to make his case for England selection as he doubled Brighton’s lead ( Getty Images )

The 35-year-old did not afford them a second reprieve, lashing in a shot after Gruda found him. “A great finish,” said Welbeck. “It was nice to get that clean connection.” But United presented precious little resistance. Rather damningly, Welbeck has as many goals at Old Trafford this season as Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko; but he left United in 2014.

Of the current class, Kobie Mainoo started, for the first time since Grimsby, but the outcome was the same and he disappointed again. United, fresh from having 30 shots against Burnley, at least began brightly. Cunha sent Diogo Dalot through on goal after 90 seconds, but Jason Steele saved well.

open image in gallery Benjamin Sesko now has three goals in two games for United ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Teenage substitute Shea Lacey provided some attacking intent but was handed a second yellow for dissent ( AFP via Getty Images )

Yet their response to conceding was unconvincing. “The goal knocked the stuffing out of us,” admitted Fletcher. A side with too little spirit struggled to find the final pass or take the right decision. As ever they looked over-reliant on Bruno Fernandes. He offered late hope of a comeback, with a corner Sesko headed in for his third goal in two games. Then Lacey was ejected, United eliminated.

For United, who played 60 games last season, the workload will be reduced by 50 percent now. For Fletcher, a season could be salvaged or squandered. It is up to the players.

“It's over to them, they need to make sure that they have got a lot to play for this season,” he added. “There's still a Champions League place to fight for. That should be their mindset. Don’t waste the season.” The danger is that it is a wasted year. Another one.