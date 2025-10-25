Man United v Brighton live: Ruben Amorim at risk of unwanted Premier League record against bogey team
Brighton are looking to become the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches at Old Trafford
Manchester United host Brighton in the Premier League seeking to record a third consecutive win under Ruben Amorim - and end an unwanted record against this evening’s opponents.
Brighton have won their last three visits to Old Trafford, with January’s 3-1 win against them leading Amorim to declare his side “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United”.
But Amorim will now hope his troubled tenure has turned a corner following last weekend’s win over champions Liverpool - their first at Anfield in nine years secured by Harry Maguire’s late header.
It secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Amorim and the Portuguese coach will be demanding more as they welcome Fabian Hurzeler’s team, who beat Newcastle last time out.
Follow the latest team news, build-up and updates from Manchester United v Brighton, below
Manchester United go for three in a row under Ruben Amorim
Have Manchester United turned the corner under Ruben Amorim? Last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Premier League champions Liverpool and their first victory at Anfield in nine years was certainly the best result of Amorim’s troubled tenure, as well as the first time they had won back-to-back Premier League games under the Portuguese.
But United have been building some solid home form this season, and gave won their last three Premier League games at Old Trafford against Burnley, Chelsea and Sunderland. It’s their longest winning run at home in over two years.
Man United v Brighton: Possible line-ups
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck
What is the Brighton team news?
Kaoru Mitoma, Brajan Gruda and Joel Veltman are doubts for Brighton but could return after missing last weekend’s win against Newcastle. Josh Hinshelwood, Solly March and Adam Webster are unavailable.
What is the Manchester United team news?
Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are doubts for United and face fitness tests before the game, but Lisandro Martinez is the only confirmed absentee. Benjamin Sesko could return to the starting line-up.
When is Manchester United v Brighton?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 25 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.
Good afternoon
Manchester United host Brighton in the Premier League looking to back up their win over Liverpool and make it a third win in a row under Ruben Amorim.
Harry Maguire’s late header against the champions secured Amorim his best result in charge and United’s first win at Anfield in nine years.
But Brighton have won their last three visits to Old Trafford, as well as recording six wins against them in their past eight meetings in all competitions.
United have won their last three at Old Trafford, while they have also won back-to-back Premier League games under Amorim for the first time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments