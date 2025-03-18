Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Eriksen expects to leave Manchester United when his contract expires in the summer.

The 33-year-old Denmark midfielder joined United on a free transfer in July 2022 after a short spell at Brentford, having returned to football following a cardiac arrest suffered during Euro 2020 the previous summer.

Having not heard anything over a possible contract extension with United, Eriksen – who had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted – feels his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end, having described this season recently as “not fun”.

Eriksen – who also had spells at Ajax, Tottenham and Inter Milan – will not make any quick decisions on his next move.

“I haven’t heard anything from the club, and therefore I assume that the collaboration will stop, that’s how I interpret it,” Eriksen told Danish media ahead of the Nations League quarter-final against Portugal.

“My contract expires this summer and I am prepared to find something new. I am fine with that. Where it will be, I haven’t decided yet.

“I haven’t tried to be free of contract except after the cardiac arrest, but that was a bit of a different situation.

“I am waiting and seeing what offers come in. I am not going to make any hasty decisions, but if the right thing comes, I will take it – but I don’t know what the right thing is.”

Spurs had been interested in bringing Eriksen back to the club before he signed for United under then manager Erik ten Hag.

However, he sees his future away from the Premier League.

“The intention is not to stay in England,” said Eriksen, who had been released by Inter because of Serie A rules over players fitted with an ICD.

“I am not going to the USA, we are not going that far. We would like to stay in Europe, but it is too early to go home to Denmark. I feel like I have some good years abroad left.”