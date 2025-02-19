Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have revealed that the in-season sacking of Erik ten Hag and departure of Dan Ashworth cost the club £14.5m as they moved to install Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s tenure was ended in October after a stuttering start to the Premier League campaign and finishes of third and eighth in his two full seasons in charge.

The manager had been backed by the club’s hierarchy just a few months prior after leading Manchester United to FA Cup triumph at Wembley, but a quick call was made as they sought improvements on the pitch.

While the brief interim tenure of Ruud van Nistelrooy brought better results, Amorim has endured similar struggles to Ten Hag with the club languishing in 15th place after the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag had refreshed his coaching staff in the summer but most of his backroom team were moved on as the Portuguese manager took over. Sporting director Dan Ashworth also departed the club in the same year that Manchester United paid a compensation package to extract the executive from Newcastle.

In all, the changes cost Manchester United £14.5m, the club has revealed in their accounts covering the final three months of 2024.

It was confirmed in their first quarter results that the pay off to Ten Hag and his staff was £10.4m, indicating Ashworth's exit cost £4.1m.

A reported £10.6m, meanwhile, was paid to Sporting CP in order to appoint Amorim, one of Europe’s most highly-rated young coaches.

The 41-year-old has won just nine of his first 21 games in charge at Old Trafford as he begins to sculpt a squad ill-suited to his preferred system and style. Wing-back Patrick Dorgu and young defender Ayden Heaven were Manchester United’s two signings in the January transfer window.