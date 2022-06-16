Manchester United 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
United will once again set their sights on trying to qualify for the Champions League
Manchester United’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
United endured a torrid year in 2021/22 with the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hiring of Ralf Rangnick to replace him failing to rescue a hugely disappointing campaign.
Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the man charged with turning things around at Old Trafford and will be eager to hit the ground running as he looks to return the Red Devils to the Champions League.
The new era will begin at home against Brighton on Sunday 7 August before they host rivals Liverpool later in September.
The first derby with rivals Manchester City comes in October at the Etihad before a return date in January.
Full Manchester United fixture list:
07/08/2022 14:00 Manchester United v Brighton
13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United
20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Manchester United
03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
17/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
08/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
29/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United
26/12/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United
02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
04/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United
18/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
25/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
11/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
08/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
29/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
13/05/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
28/05/2023 16:00 Manchester United v Fulham
