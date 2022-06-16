Manchester United 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

United will once again set their sights on trying to qualify for the Champions League

<p>Manchester United hope new manager Erik ten Hag can revive their fortunes</p>

Manchester United hope new manager Erik ten Hag can revive their fortunes

(PA Media)

Manchester United’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

United endured a torrid year in 2021/22 with the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hiring of Ralf Rangnick to replace him failing to rescue a hugely disappointing campaign.

Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the man charged with turning things around at Old Trafford and will be eager to hit the ground running as he looks to return the Red Devils to the Champions League.

The new era will begin at home against Brighton on Sunday 7 August before they host rivals Liverpool later in September.

The first derby with rivals Manchester City comes in October at the Etihad before a return date in January.

Full Manchester United fixture list:

07/08/2022 14:00 Manchester United v Brighton

13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United

20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United

30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Manchester United

03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United

17/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United

01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

08/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United

15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United

29/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United

12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United

26/12/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

04/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace

11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United

18/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City

25/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford

04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

11/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton

18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United

01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

08/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Everton

15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

29/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

13/05/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton

20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

28/05/2023 16:00 Manchester United v Fulham

