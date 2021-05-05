Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United must improve their communication with supporters and revealed that he has received a personal apology from the Glazer family for involvement in the European Super League.

Protests by United fans outside Old Trafford and the Lowry Hotel on Sunday led to United’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool to be postponed.

Fans angry with the Glazer family’s 16-year ownership of the club and the attempt to join the breakaway Super League invaded the pitch at Old Trafford, while those at the Lowry prevented the team bus from travelling to the ground.

Solskjaer backed the right of supporters to protest peacefully last week and echoed that message on Wednesday but

“It was a difficult day for us. Of course we wanted to play and beat Liverpool for the fans. Our job has to be on getting good results

“As I said before the game we have to listen, we have to hear the fans’ voice. It’s everyone’s right to protest but it has to be in a peaceful and civilised manner.

“Unfortunately when you break in and when a police officer gets scarred for life that’s one step too far and now when it gets out of hand it’s a police matter. It’s not about showing your opinions any more.

“We know we need to communicate better. If you refer back to the apology [for the Super League plans] they all accepted it was the wrong thing to do.

“I’ve been communicating with the owners and I’ve had a personal apology,” he revealed. “I know that there has started communication between other individuals and the fans.

“It’s a difficult position for me to be in. I have to focus on the football. I’ve always had a good relationship and they listen to me and they do listen to the fans. I’m sure there will be better communication coming.”