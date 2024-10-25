Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Erik ten Hag has claimed he “ignores” Manchester United’s 3-0 demolition by Tottenham and denies it exists because of Bruno Fernandes’ sending off while believing injuries are holding his side back for a second successive season.

United, who had 66 different injuries last season, could be without eight players for Sunday’s trip to West Ham with new signing Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all yet to play to play this season.

They are only 12th in the Premier League after winning just three of their first eight games but Ten Hag insists the 3-0 loss to Spurs does not count because of Fernandes’ red card – which was overturned on appeal – though United were already 1-0 down at the time.

Ten Hag said: “I deny that game, [I] ignore that game against Spurs because we were downsized to 10 with a 1-0 losing position and then the red card was overturned, so I totally ignore that game. That is not a fair assessment to the team, to take this into consideration, because we didn't have the chance to bounce back.

“It was not fair to assess the team because there was a red card of one of our best players our captain and it was overturned everyone agreed it was not the right decision, that it was an injustice and it is also an injustice to assess the team on that performance against Spurs.”

United lost the £85m winger Antony when he was stretchered off in Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw against Fenerbahce.

Ten Hag is not yet sure of the severity of the Brazilian’s problem but he was also without Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans in Turkey.

open image in gallery Mainoo is injured ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

And he feels injuries are stopping United from achieving their potential, adding: “That holds us back in our levels. And also in our position in the league. Because when you don't have the players available, you can't line up the best team. And that is what's holding us back in this moment. We need more players, often available.

“And then we have to work all together on this point. And that is the players, the coaching staff, all the other staff. We have to do better to get more available players. Because we know when we have them, we are a really tough team to play. And when we have them, we can be really successful. And that is what we have shown over the last couple of months.”

Ten Hag was at least encouraged by summer signing Manuel Ugarte’s display against Fenerbahce as the £42m midfielder had his best game so far.

He added: “I think today is a step forward, so really pleased with his performance, and from here on he has to build on.”