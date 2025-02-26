Is Manchester United vs Ipswich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face Ipswich Town in the Premier League tonight, with the home side simply playing for pride as they to put some distance between themselves and the relegation places.

Ruben Amorim’s side sit in 15th after their dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton, 13 points clear of Ipswich in the relegation places, and are mainly looking to save face now by climbing as close as they can to the top half.

United will have one eye on European competition with nothing left to play for in the Premier League, though questions will begin to be asked of Amorim if they cannot muster positive results in fixtures such as this.

Ipswich themselves are five points adrift of safety as it stands, with Kieran McKenna’s side knowing that three points against one of the league’s most out-of-form sides could be the difference between relegation and survival come May.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Manchester United vs Ipswich?

The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 February at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online or on the discovery+ app.

Team news

For United, there were no new injury concerns after the draw with Everton, with Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez the long-term absentees.

Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo are also out, with the former expected to return soon, though there is no concrete date for Mainoo’s return.

For Ipswich, Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips will be assessed after coming off against Tottenham, while Conor Chaplin could make a return. Axel Tuanzebe has served his suspension so could face his old club.

Julio Enciso is likely out until March at the earliest, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Wes Burns out for the rest of the season.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, de Ligt; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Ipswich XI: Palmer; Godfrey, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke; Delap.

Odds

Man Utd win - 8/15

Draw - 10/3

Ipswich win - 5/1

Prediction

While any side is capable of causing United problems at the moment, it is unlikely that Ipswich will have enough quality to get a result away from home.

Manchester United 2-0 Ipswich.