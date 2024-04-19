Man United confirm Jason Wilcox joins in key role as Ineos revolution continues

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have appointed Jason Wilcox as their new technical director with the former Manchester City academy director leaving Southampton to start at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

United have resolved their negotiations with Southampton, who said they had reluctantly agreed to let the former England winger leave after just nine months with the Championship club.

Wilcox, who was director of football at St Mary’s, worked with United’s incoming Chief Executive Omar Berrada at City, where he oversaw the emergence of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer.

The 53-year-old will report to United’s next sporting director, with Dan Ashworth lined up to take charge. The former FA technical director is on gardening leave at the moment as United are yet to agree a compensation package with Newcastle.

Unless Ashworth can start in time, Wilcox and Berrada are set to oversee United’s summer transfer window while he will have a role across all areas of the football department.

Darren Fletcher, who was previously technical director, will stay at Old Trafford and play a role across the men’s first team and the academy, with United yet to confirm their former midfielder’s new job title.

Wilcox’s arrival continues the restructuring at Old Trafford since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner. Berrada was their first hire, while Ashworth was targeted and John Murtough, who was football director, has left the club.

Southampton said in a statement: “Southampton Football Club can confirm that it has reluctantly agreed to allow Director of Football Jason Wilcox to join Manchester United, having reached an agreement with the Premier League side on an acceptable compensation fee.

“Whilst the club is naturally disappointed that Jason’s stay at Southampton has only lasted nine months, it wishes him well for the future.

“The club will continue to work closely with [manager] Russell Martin and his back-room team to ensure they have all the support they require moving forwards.”