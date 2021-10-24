Liverpool demolished an abysmal Manchester United on Sunday to secure a 5-0 derby victory and go within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

It took Jurgen Klopp’s side just five minutes to open the scoring at Old Trafford, with Naby Keita the first to find the net.

Diogo Jota struck next, before Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to pile more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the United dugout and more misery on the home fans.

And it only got worse for the hosts when Paul Pogba was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Keita.

Here is how every player performed at Old Trafford.

Man United

David de Gea, 6: Not much he could do about the goals – the damage was done further up the pitch – and did at least make a couple of first-half saves from Salah and Firmino.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 2: His attempt to press high had a domino effect along the United defensive line for the first goal, the story of a torrid afternoon, and he remains very limited in attack. Booked for a poor tackle.

Victor Lindelof, 4: Never imposed himself against the rampant Liverpool frontline.

Harry Maguire, 3: At the heart of a shambolic defence which were torn apart, and could have been sent off for denying Jota a goalscoring opportunity.

Bruno Fernandes (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo react to their side’s thrashing by Liverpool (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Luke Shaw, 3: Got in a muddle with Maguire in the build-up to the second goal and got nowhere near Salah for much of the match.

Scott McTominay, 4: Pulled all over the place by Liverpool’s midfield.

Fred, 3: Conceded possession too easily and never looked up to speed with the game around him.

Bruno Fernandes, 4: Largely ineffective, bar a few creative flicks, and wasted United’s best chance early in the game.

Mason Greenwood, 3: Looked bright on the ball but his lack of intensity without it showed on a couple of occasions, before he was brought off at half-time.

Marcus Rashford, 4: A couple of potshots but did little else of note before being substituted.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 5: Had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside and could have been sent off for an unnecessary hack at Curtis Jones.

Subs: Paul Pogba, 2; Edinson Cavani, 5; Diogo Dalot, 5.

Paul Pogba was sent off for United after a VAR check upgraded his yellow card to a straight red (Getty Images)

Liverpool

Alisson, 6: Had to stay alert during a brief, decent United spell in the first half. Was rarely tested properly, though.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 7: The right-back provided a typically sharp low cross for Jota to make it 2-0, and was denied what would have been a beautiful goal by a fine De Gea save in the second half. Wasn't at his best defensively, though he didn't have to be.

Ibrahima Konate, 6: Had rather little to do against this abysmal United.

Virgil van Dijk, 6: Similarly to his centre-back partner, enjoyed a largely quiet afternoon.

Andy Robertson, 7: Speculative long pass over the top caused the defensive mix-up that resulted in the Reds' second goal.

Jordan Henderson, 7: A decent enough performance in the middle of the pitch, augmented by a neat, lofted assist for Salah's hat-trick goal.

Naby Keita scored and provided an assist before being injured by Pogba’s red-card challenge (Getty Images)

Naby Keita, 8: Showed great composure to slot a shot past De Gea to open the scoring. Also involved in Liverpool's second goal, and assisted the third with a low cross. Substituted shortly after the hour mark after suffering Pogba's red-card challenge.

James Milner, 6: At 35, the midfielder still had the energy and will to match Jota’s run for the winger’s goal; if Jota hadn’t scored there, Milner would have. That said, he only lasted 26 minutes before being replaced by Jones.

Diogo Jota, 8: Doubled the visitors' lead by stabbing home a high finish at the back post. Recorded the assist for Salah's second goal.

Roberto Firmino, 7: Played a role in Keita's opener and looked lively throughout. Quietly impressive.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool’s third – the first of his three goals (Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah, 10: Perfect weight of pass to assist Keita's goal. Grabbed Liverpool's third after playing a cute back-heeled pass in the build-up, then took the fourth coolly. Completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0 with a lovely, dinked finish. Worthy of this 10, even if United's defence made it easy for the winger.

Subs: Curtis Jones, 6; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 6; Sadio Mane, 6.