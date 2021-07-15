Manchester United unveil new home kit for 2021/22 season

Manchester United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2021/22 season.

The retro-looking Adidas kit is inspired by United jerseys from the 1960s, and has been modelled by England trio Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Paul Pogba and Juan Mata have also been pictured in the new kit, as have women’s players Katie Zelem and Leah Galton.

A number of fans were also able to try on the kit, which is on sale now, as part of United’s promotion.

TeamViewer succeeds Chevrolet as United’s sponsor, with Chevrolet’s logo having appeared on the team’s jerseys from the 2014/15 season until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

A club statement released on Thursday read: “The Mancunian way, it is unique and ingrained into our DNA. It is strength, resilience, passion and confidence. All of which have combined to define a city, a lifestyle and generations. It is something you will not find anywhere else. It is Manchester United.

“The launch of the club’s 2021/22 home kit takes inspiration from the success of both our great club and city, having two worlds collide to create a home kit with heritage at the forefront of its design.

“It is inspired by the home kits of the 1960s and a time when our fans cheered on legends such as George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, to name just a few. This home kit celebrates those that came before us and led us to some of our greatest moments. Now it’s time for a new generation to leave a mark.”