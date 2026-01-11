Manchester United make progress in new manager search with two former players frontrunners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are poised to choose their interim manager for the rest of the season with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the favourites.

Darren Fletcher, who has been in charge for two games, and Ruud van Nistelrooy are also in contention to oversee the remainder of the campaign, though the Scot’s candidature may have been damaged by their FA Cup exit to Brighton.

United conducted face-to-face interviews with Carrick, their former captain, on Thursday and Solskjaer, the scorer of the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, on Saturday.

Carrick is believed to have interviewed well and went unbeaten in a three-game stint in caretaker charge of United in 2021, before having three seasons as Middlesbrough manager.

Solskjaer, who was appointed United’s caretaker manager after Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December 2018, fared so well he got the job on a permanent basis, taking United to finishes of third and second in the Premier League and the 2021 Europa League final. He subsequently had a seven-month reign as Besiktas manager.

Former PSV Eindhoven and Leicester manager Van Nistelrooy is known to United’s director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada from his time as Erik ten Hag’s assistant, followed by four matches at the helm after his fellow Dutchman’s sacking.

Fletcher, who is United’s Under-18 coach, has also had a stint as technical director of the club and oversaw the 2-2 draw with Burnley and the 2-1 loss to Brighton.

United’s plan is to choose Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor in the summer. The Portuguese was sacked last Monday after 14 months in charge.

Fletcher said after the Brighton defeat: “I have to report tomorrow morning to Carrington, that is all I know. I will find out. I have had zero indications.”