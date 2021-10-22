Bruno Fernandes is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Fernandes is one of “two or three” United players facing late fitness tests before the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s title contenders, the United manager said.

Marcus Rashford and Fred were both substituted during the second half of Wednesday’s comeback 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League, though Fernandes played until the end.

The Portugal international has not missed any games through injury since joining United from Sporting Clube de Portugal in a £46.5m deal in January 2019.

“It might be that I can pick from a fully fit squad, it might be that I'm without two or three and yes, Bruno might be one that might be a doubt, but he's doing everything he can to be ready,” Solskjaer said.

“It was a great effort and great atmosphere towards the end, another of the great Champions League nights at Old Trafford, a great comeback, which will bring some knocks and bruises, which normally you will expect.

“It's Friday, the game's on Sunday. We'll give everyone time. We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down. Today we didn't have everyone but let's see Sunday.”

Solskjaer added that he could not say whether Fred will be available to face Liverpool, though praised the midfielder’s midweek performance and his development after criticism of some recent displays.

“At present, I can't say if he's going to be fit or not but he'll give everything he can to be there for us. He's sharp, he's nimble, he gets to players, he's never afraid,” the United manager said.

“The development he's made in the last two and a half years has been great to watch. It showed when he got injured last season, six to eight-week injury and he was back before the Europa League final.

“He joined the training session, we strapped him up and if I'd known before I'd have played him. He would put his hand up and sacrifice himself for the team, that's for sure.”