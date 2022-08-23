Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Raphael Varane believes that "warrior" Casemiro will only add to Manchester United’s new-found fighting spirit after their 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool kick-started the Erik ten Hag era.

Casemiro was unveiled on the Old Trafford pitch before kick-off having completed his £60m move from Real Madrid, where he won five Champions Leagues over a nine-year spell.

Varane was alongside Casemiro to lift four of those European Cups before making the same switch from Madrid to Manchester last year and said he is "very excited" to be reunited with his former team-mate.

"I know perfectly his quality," the United centre-half said. "He can bring this balance on the team and his mentality. He's a warrior, so I think he will really enjoy the English football. I know him.

“I think it was a perfect night for him to meet Old Trafford because the atmosphere was absolutely amazing, and he brings a victory so it’s nice.”

Varane did not confirm whether he had been in contact with Casemiro to push the move forward, but said that the 30-year-old holding midfielder would not have required much persuading in any case.

"I think he doesn't need my help to make his choice. I know exactly what he what he feels and why he's coming here after what he lived in Madrid.

“He needs a new challenge, I know exactly what he feels, and I know exactly why he chose this club.

“It's a similar process that I had so obviously I wish him the best and I'm speaking with him a lot, but he didn't need me to make his choice.”

Varane and Casemiro won four Champions Leagues together at Real Madrid (AFP via Getty Images)

Having watched United's pair of defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in the opening weeks of this new Premier League season, Varane returned to the starting line-up against Liverpool, replacing captain Harry Maguire.

Alongside the combative Lisandro Martinez in the centre of defence, the World Cup winner demonstrated the type of authority and leadership that had been lacking in Ten Hag's first two games in charge.

“It's difficult to explain why but we didn't start the games with the same intensity, with the same fighting spirit," Varane said, when asked what had made the difference.

“We had the motivation but it's difficult to explain why it was starting with this low energy.

“Football it's about energy, it's about when you have to push, when you have to stay calm, when you have to attack. Tonight we show a great control. It was a mature performance tonight."

Varane added: "I really enjoyed it on the pitch tonight - the atmosphere, the spirit of the team. I came to England to feel these emotions after everything I left in Madrid, and this feeling was amazing. Absolutely amazing."

Now at the start of his second year at Old Trafford, Varane's United career to date has been disrupted by injury and a variety of problems caused him to miss long stretches of last season.

Varane now feels he is in the right place physically to hold down a regular starting place. "I feel very good. I was ready for the start of the season, but I didn't start so I had more time to keep building the fitness," he said.

“We know how demanding the Premier League is, so I work a lot to be fit, to be ready. I have demonstrated in the past what I can do when I'm fit, so that's my focus for this season. I really want to help the team.

“Some moments in the last season was frustrating so, yeah, tonight I really enjoyed because I know the way was not easy. That's it, I know I need to be fit to enjoy.”